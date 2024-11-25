Amidst debate as to whether Augustine Eguavoen should continue as Super Eagles coach or not, former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has expressed fears that the interim coach could be made a scapegoat when he takes up the more daunting task of qualifying Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup.

Eguavoen was appointed to qualify Nigeria to the 2025 AFCON and he has since delivered.

Nigeria will resume their campaign for the 2026 World Cup ticket in March, 2025.

The Super Eagles are currently second from bottom with three points after four matches.

Ikpeba said Eguavoen has done well in temporary charge of the country’s team, but he will now most likely be blamed should he remain in charge of the team for the World Cup qualifiers.

“Eguavoen has done great with what he has done with the boys,” remarked Ikpeba, who is a long-standing member of the NFf technical committee.

“He has brought unity and commitment to the team after the terrible times some few months ago.

“Decisions now have to be made (whether he stays or goes).

“What I don’t want is for Eguavoen to be a scapegoat when he does the World Cup qualifiers and we still don’t qualify even though he did not start the qualifiers.

“It is for him to decide what he wants.”

The NFF have maintained they are shopping for a foreign coach for the country.