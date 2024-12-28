Vice President Kashim Shettima has apologised to the government of Sokoto State, as well as families of victims of the Christmas day airstrikes subsequent upon which ten villagers lost their lives in military operation against the Lakurawa terrorist groups at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame local government area of the state.

Shettima extended deep condolences to the government and people of the state over those who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation against the Lakurawa terrorist group in their hideouts at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities.

About 10 villagers reportedly lost their lives on December 25, 2024, when the military targeted a logistics base of the Lakurawa insurgent group in the area, leaving many others injured.

On Saturday, the Vice President in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, extended his heartfelt sympathy to families of those mistakenly hit by the military onslaught on the terrorist group, noting that it was one of those rare sad moments when innocent civilians are caught in crossfire in the ongoing efforts to rid the country of all forms of terror.

He said, “I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the Government and people of Sokoto State, particularly families of those who lost their lives in the coordinated joint operation by the air and land components of Operation Fansan Yamma to eliminate Lakurawa terrorist groups at Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa communities in Silame Local Government Area.

“I must say we are sorry and dismayed at the civilian casualties incurred and the excruciating pain that ensues in these extremely difficult times. I call for understanding, especially when it is considered that our gallant men of the Armed Forces were fighting and paying the supreme price to protect the lives of those caught in the crossfire.

“My thoughts and prayers particularly go out to the relatives of those who perished in the tragic event. May Almighty God ease your pain and grant you the courage and patience to bear the loss.”

Senator Shettima on behalf of the military expressed regret over the incident, just as he solicited more support for the troops, noting that with useful information, the officers will maintain accuracy and precision in fishing out the terrorists from among innocent villagers they are staking their lives to protect.

He assured the people of the state of federal government’s support, vowing that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not rest on its oars until terror groups and other criminal elements are completely wiped out of the country.

“On behalf of our gallant officers, I apologise for this great loss. I urge you to continue to give our brave officers the assistance they need in carrying out their operations to ensure a safer country for all of us. “We have all been impressed by the courage and dedication of our troops, and by the dignity and resilience which lies behind the determination to prevail against such monstrous evil.

“Security is not one man’s business. Together, we will surely make a difference as a people. I sincerely call for your support, especially from people in the flashpoints of the war against terror who have always helped the operations of our military.

“Let me assure you that the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hell-bent on weeding out what is left of terror elements in the country and will stop at nothing in ensuring a peaceful Nigeria where farmers work freely in their farms and all Nigerians go about their businesses and other activities without fear of attacks from agents of death.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Shettima on Saturday led a delegation from President Tinubu on a condolence visit to the government and people of Jigawa State on the passing of the mother and son of the state governor, Alhaji Umar Namadi.

Within 24 hours after the passing of his mother, Hajiya Mariam Namadi, on December 25, the Governor suffered another tragedy, with the loss of his eldest son, Abdulwahab Namadi.

Senator Shettima was accompanied on the visit to Hadejia, Jigawa State, by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; some members of the National Assembly from Jigawa State and top government functionaries.

Speaking during the condolence visit, the VP noted that “death is an inevitable destiny that is hanging on everyone’s neck”, even as he said, “We are all from Allah, and at the train station with our baggages waiting for the train. From where? From Allah, to where, to Allah. Our bags and baggages are our deeds in this world.”

Stating the purpose of their visit to the state, VP Shettima said, “We are here on a very sad note to condole with you over the loss of the matriarch of your family and pillar of support for you and followed sadly by that of your beloved son. May Allah grant the souls of the deceased eternal rest and Aljannah Firdaus.

“May Allah also grant the family the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses,” the VP further prayed.