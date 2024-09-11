A former ministerial nominee and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Maryam Shettima, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitments to enhancing the well-being of vulnerable populations in the North West region and driving economic growth nationwide.

Shettima made the commendation during the launch of the palliative distribution initiative in Kano State on Sunday, chaired by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibril, urging the people of Kano State and the broader North West region to sustain their support for the president’s transformative agenda, both regionally and nationally.

The palliative distribution effort, spearheaded by the President’s Committee on Palliatives for Kano, aims to alleviate the socio-economic challenges of vulnerable communities in the region and other parts of the country.

According to Shettima, a member of the Presidential Committee on Palliatives for Kano State, “President Tinubu has demonstrated a profound understanding of the challenges faced by the people of Kano State and has consistently shown that their well-being is a top priority.

His empathetic approach and dedication to supporting vulnerable populations, particularly during times of need, are truly praiseworthy.”

She noted: “The distribution of food items has brought relief to many families in need, and we are grateful for Mr. President’s efforts. This administration has been distributing food items to vulnerable citizens, providing much-needed support to those affected by economic challenges.

“In addition to his efforts, the president has made agriculture a flagship priority for ensuring national food security, and his policies in this area are people-centred and poised to yield tangible benefits in the near future. Despite the nation’s current economic challenges, the President has implemented bold initiatives that will stimulate economic recovery and growth in the short term.

“I encourage the people of Kano State, the North West and indeed, Nigerians to stand in solidarity with the President, offering both prayers and words of encouragement to inspire him to continue delivering transformative leadership for the nation’s prosperity.”