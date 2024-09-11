The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has vowed to ensure notorious terrorist kingpin Bello Turji is captured soon.

Musa gave the assurance while briefing Journalists on the military‘s operations across the country on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Military Chief said that the troops were going after the terrorist, adding that his capture was imminent even though it might take time.

On the alleged imposition of levy on communities by the terrorist kingpin, the CDS said the military was working with other security agencies and the state government to provide adequate protection for the citizens.

Therefore, he called on the communities to support the military and other security agencies to protect them, adding that the people‘s cooperation remained vital to defeating the adversaries.

He said, “On the issue of Turji, as I said, it is just a deranged individual who feels powerful, but I can bet you that it is just a matter of time.

“We are going to get him, and I can assure you that we will address that issue as soon as possible.

“That is why we all must come together to work with members of the armed forces and security agencies to deny them the ability to move freely within our communities.

“Please do not give them any support. Do not give them information on the movement of troops because this is what is really happening.

“Most of the area where this continues is because we have community informants.

“I have constantly reminded Nigerians that asymmetric warfare should not be allowed to commence because once it is done, it is a complicated operation.

“You are dealing with non-state actors who are not wearing uniforms. You don‘t know them, but they know you.

“And within the communities, if you don‘t have the community‘s support, it makes it extremely difficult,” he said.

General Musa assured Nigerians that the armed forces would continue to lead other security agencies, leveraging their strengths to move further and rid the country of security threats.

“We intend to make sure that life returns to normalcy in Nigeria. It is a work for all of us together, including members of the press,” he added.