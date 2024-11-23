Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived in Katsina State to condole with the families of two prominent figures of the state who passed on recently.

VP Shettima, while in Katsina offered his sympathies to the families of the late District Head of Kurfi, Ahmadu Kurfi, as well as that of Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim, the Talban Katsina and former director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), who passed away at the age of 81.

Upon his arrival at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, Shettima was received by the Governor of Katsina State, Umaru Dikko Radda, along with other top government officials and dignitaries.

During his visit, the Vice President expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families, describing the late Ahmadu Kurfi and Zakari as respected figures who contributed significantly to their communities.

He prayed for their souls to rest in peace and for their families to find strength during this challenging time.

For his part, Governor Radda commended the Vice President for his show of solidarity with the people of Katsina State, highlighting the importance of such gestures in uniting the nation during moments of grief.