Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the National Council on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), charging its members to utilise technology and their expertise to enhance the sector’s growth.

Emphasising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to improving job security, VP Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, highlighted the critical role of MSMEs and younger Nigerians in driving job creation and economic stimulation.

“This council has a pivotal role to play in rekindling hope in the Nigerian project as President Tinubu is irrevocably committed to addressing the job security situation, especially within the MSMEs and the younger population,” VP Shettima stated.

Recognizing the potential of technology, the Vice President urged members to leverage its power to streamline processes and enhance service delivery.

The council’s mandate includes formulating policies to drive MSME development, fostering public-private partnerships, and promoting inter-agency collaboration.

Members of the newly inaugurated council include the Vice President (Chairman); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Vice Chairman); two governors from each of the six geopolitical zones; Ministers of Agriculture, Innovation, Science and Technology, and Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs; a representative of the Private Sector; and the Director General of SMEDAN (Secretary).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ministers, Director Generals of relevant agencies, and representatives of MSMEs and industry associations.

The National Council on MSMEs is a high-level body established to provide strategic direction and oversight for the development of the MSME sector in Nigeria. The Council is chaired by the Vice President and comprises key stakeholders from government, industry, and the private sector.