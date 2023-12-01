Nigerian musical star, Ibrahim Ayodeji, a.k.a. Wizkid, has a new tattoo on his neck.

The word ‘Pray’ was tattooed on his neck after a musician, $traffitti, had designed same word. He was apparently so excited to announce that he got $10,000 as a reward for his work of art.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), $traffitti wrote: “WIZ TOLD MR $SUNDAYYY TO “$QUEEZEE” 10,000$ IN MY HAND FOR HI$ NECK DE$IGN! CRAZYYY😂!!”

At the current exchange rate at the Nigerian parallel market, $10,000 equals N11.5million in local currency.

