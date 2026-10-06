Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to lead a historic government-to-government peer exchange focused on accelerating nutrition delivery.

The Vice President is attending the forum on the invitation of the deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E. Temesgen Tiruneh, who is championing the country’s multi sectoral approach to boost nutrition in the country.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, as the head of Nigeria’s delegation, the Vice President will participate in the inaugural Nigeria-Ethiopia Nutrition Leadership Exchange Visit, a forum aimed at enabling key stakeholders to share experiences of building a federal, state and local compact on nutrition.

During the visit, Nkwocha said the Nigerian team will exchange experiences with Ethiopia on how a government-led plan can improve nutrition delivery, as well as tour key establishments dedicated to boosting nutrition delivery across the country.

“Some of the locations scheduled to be visited include a wheat farm and a banana plantation in Oromia; the ‘Bounty of the Basket’ Training Centre and household visits in Mojo; and Jabdu Motors in Bishoftu.”

“The Vice President is being accompanied by the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, and his Jigawa State counterpart, Umar Namadi. Also on the trip are the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; his Agriculture and Food Security counterpart, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mrs. Zubaida Umar Abubakar.

“The Vice President will return to Abuja at the end of his engagements in Addis Ababa,”he added.