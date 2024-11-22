Vice President Kashim Shettima has restated the Government of the Federal commitment to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, especially in rural areas.

VP Shettima specifically recognised the critical role of medical professionals in Nigeria’s healthcare ecosystem, assuring of the government’s commitment to supporting and retaining healthcare talent in the country.

Speaking during a visit by a delegation from the West African College of Physicians (WACP), Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha commended healthcare professionals for their dedication to serving the nation, despite challenges.

“Yours is a very noble profession and many of the young ones are opting to leave the country but you did not. It’s not because you have not had options, but you felt a moral obligation to stay at home and serve,” he said.

The Vice President assured the delegation that the President Bola Tinubu-led government is committed to addressing healthcare challenges.

He highlighted the appointment of Professor Ali Pate as the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, noting the Minister’s deep understanding of the health sector.

“We will treat members of our professional bodies with dignity and respect. We will provide the enabling ground for you to work in Nigeria,” Shettima promised.

Recalling his efforts to support healthcare education in Borno State, the Vice President said, “In 2014, as governor of Borno State, I took it upon myself to sponsor female citizens of the state to study Medicine and Surgery in Sudan.

“The students have all graduated and licensed by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to practice medicine in Nigeria and are under the employment of the state government,” he stated.

He emphasised the government’s moral obligation to assist the people, saying, “We have a moral obligation to assist our people. In the fullness of time, we will have a course to rejoice. We will support you.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Jeremiah Madaki, thanked the Vice President for his support for the 48th Annual General and Scientific Conference of the West African College of Physicians.

Madaki expressed optimism about the government’s commitment to improving healthcare systems, even as he shared the communique of the conference with the Vice President.

“We are here to thank you for your encouragement and for advancing discussions on health system revitalisation under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

Dr. Madaki also assured of the College’s commitment to policy advocacy and its plans to work closely with the government to implement evidence-based policies that improve healthcare outcomes in Nigeria.

Other members of the delegation included Dr. Habibu Galadanci, Dr. Ogugua Osi-Ogbu and Dr. Tahir Umar.