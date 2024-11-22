Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described corruption as a great monster ravaging the country’s existence that must be conquered before any meaningful achievements can be attained.

Speaking at the celebration of life of the first and former chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), Justice Emmanuel Ayoola (rtd), the former president said he made efforts during his administration to check corruption.

Obasanjo stated this at the event which held at the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Agodi, Oke Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday.

The legal icon and former chairman of ICPC died on August 20, 2024 at the age of 90.

Obasanjo said, “Corruption is a great monster that is still battling with us in the country. It’s not that ICPC and Justice Ayoola had not done their job or that even, I who appointed him, had not done what I could have done, it was the pressure of this great cancer of corruption”.

In his tributes on the late ICPC boss, Obasanjo descibed the late jurist as a great man, a great Nigerian, great African and man of the world.

In her tributes, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said, “He has left indelible footprints in the sand of time. We treasure him and all the things he had done to give Nigeria a befitting name. In all the places that he worked, he raised the flag of Nigeria high. He would be sorely missed. He left a legacy we should be proud of.”

The Bishop of Agodi Diocese, Revd Simeon Onaleke, in his sermon entitled: “Serving God’s purpose in our generation”, called for a legislation that bars all corrupt politicians from re-contesting and charging all to avoid living a vindictive life.

Quoting from the Book of Acts 13:36 from the Holy Bible, the cleric declared that out of many people God gave opportunity to serve, many of them failed to serve well.

“Do things that will make people remember you. Don’t bother yourself looking for enemies. Justice Ayoola fought many battles not with guns or swords. He did well”, he said.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he advised the children to live well like their father.