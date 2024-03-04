Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Tuesday open the Expanded National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinics in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The vice president, who is billed for a one-day visit to the Gateway State, will also inaugurate the Fashion Hub project at the Old OGTV auditorium where over 150 state-of-the-art tailoring equipment have been provided for stakeholders in the fashion industry as well as the Adire shared facility at Asero, Abeokuta.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital by the Ogun State governor’s chief press secretary (CPS), Mr. Lekan Adeniran.

The Expanded National MSMEs Business Clinic, an initiative of the federal government is executed in collaboration with state governments is principally geared towards providing lasting solutions to the challenges hindering the development of MSMEs, help the scheme have access to capital, formalize their businesses, and also exhibit their products among others.

The clinic would also afforded small business owners the needed opportunities to meet regulatory bodies like the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and others as well as feature grant presentations to qualified MSMEs.