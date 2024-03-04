Ahead of the governorship primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, an aspirant on the party’s platform, Hon Olugbenga Edema, has asked Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to defend himself over the allegation of certificate forgery levelled against him.

Edema, a former commissioner representing thestate on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said the aspersion being cast on the integrity of the governor is not good for his image, the ruling APC, and the state government.

But the special assistant to the governor on digital media, Yomi Oyekan, said the concerns regarding the authenticity of the governor’s credentials are unwarranted.

Edema, in a statement signed by the media adviser of his campaign organisation, Olabanji Orogbemi, insisted that the governor should clear the air over the police report on the governor’s certificate which has gone viral in the state.

Orogbemi in the statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday said the campaign organisation was worried that the governor has not defended himself since the police report went viral at the weekend.

According to him, “From the findings of the said Police Report, it was discovered that Ikosi High School, Ketu, Lagos State was established in r 1980 and had its first admission of students in January 1980.

“Looking at the register of the school from 1979-1982, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name was not listed in the said register during the period under review. That the school was accredited to present students for the WASSCE examination in the year 1985.”

Edema said, “Some of the questions bothering the mind of the people of Ondo State is whether the school presented candidates for the WASSCE examination in the year 1981, 1983, and 1984 preceding the year 1985 when the school authorities confirmed to the police that they presented their first set of students for the WASSCE examination.’’

However, Oyekan in his reaction, said the investigative findings confirmed that Governor Aiyedatiwa completed his WAEC (GCE) O/L examination at Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos and this was supported by tangible evidence.

His words, “This verification unequivocally resolves any uncertainties regarding his eligibility for electoral contests.’’