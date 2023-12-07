Senior special assistant to the president, media and communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, has lost his mum.

In a statement signed by Nkwocha, he stated that his mother, Helen Nkwocha, a retired principal confidential secretary from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has passed away at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness.

He said Mrs Nkwocha died on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 in Jos, where she had lived since retirement.

Until her retirement in 2015, he said Mrs Nkwocha served diligently for many years as principal confidential secretary at NIPSS in Kuru. Upon retiring, she started a private business in Jos.

Described as a devout mother, mobiliser and community leader, Mrs Nkwocha was also active in various local organisations and devoted much of her life to raising her children and serving her community.