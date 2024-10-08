The executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Akutah Pius, has been elected Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation (CILT).

Also elected as a chartered follow of CILT at the 2024 Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation national conference and annual general meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, was the chief of defence staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa.

The Shippers’ Council boss was represented by Bashir Ambi, who received the plaque on his behalf, while General Musa was present to receive his award.

Speaking at the event, General Musa, who was the special guest of honour, said transportation and logistics are major enablers of military activities without which, the military will not function effectively.

He also lamented the inability of the country to have intermodal transport facilities that would cover less down 1000 landmass where country like China, which has extremely large landmass has modern land, air, sea, rail transport systems to cover the whole country.

Also speaking, the president of CILT, Nigeria, Barrister Mfon Ekong Usoro, said: “the event continues to provide the platform to interrogate and offer solutions to the challenges of logistics and transport in Nigeria within the context of the nation’s desire to operate an integrated transport system that offers efficient, reliable, safe, secure and sustainable transportation choices for businesses and individuals. Achieving these goals will address the logistics and transport infrastructure deficit highlighted in our past conferences.”

Speaking further on CILT activities, she noted that “following the global realization that efficient supply chains and logistics management are the livewire of sustainable businesses, be it public or private, supply chain and transportation have found their place in the boardroom and are no longer relegated to the transport department of establishments.

“For over a century, the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, International and in the case of CILT Nigeria, over six decades have provided the training needs of professionals in the supply chain and transport sector. We are the only professional Institute in Nigeria offering core courses in logistics and transport. We operate the curriculum and examination materials of CILT International, and successful candidates are awarded internationally recognized professional diplomas.”

The CILT president also called for the development of multiple transport systems in Nigeria so that Nigerians would have options when travelling and not only depend on one system of transportation.