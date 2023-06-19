Nasarawa Schools As Springboard For Birth Registration

Any child that is not registered is lost, the child is without identity and the child is vulnerable to child trafficking, child labour and early marriage, says the National Population Commission (NPC).

Unfortunately, only 33 percent of children in Nigeria reportedly, have birth certificates.

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2021 shows that about 1 in every 4 births of Nigerian children aged under 5 years are not registered.

According to MICS 2021, only 33 percent of these registered children have a birth certificate.

With the increasing realisation that registration of children at birth is one of the key elements to accelerate children’s rights, it has become necessary to ensure that every child is registered and is planned for by the government.