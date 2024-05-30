Ad

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has confirmed Dr Abdulateef Shittu as the new director-general of its secretariat.

Shittu, who previously served as the acting director-general, assumes the top leadership role after years of dedicated service to the Forum.

The appointment solidifies Shittu’s position at the helm of the NGF Secretariat, where he has worked since joining in January 2009.

The statement reads, “This is to announce the confirmation of the acting director-general, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, as the director-general of the Nigeria Governors Forum Secretariat.

“Until now, he was the acting Director General of the Forum’s Secretariat. Alhaji Shittu joined the NGF in January 2009. Shittu is an economist, human capital development expert, and seasoned manager with close to 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors.

“Alhaji Shittu brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions in both the public and private sectors.

His appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence.

“As director-general, Alhaji Shittu will provide strategic guidance and direction to the NGF, working closely with the Forum’s Chairman and member governors to drive its vision and mission.”