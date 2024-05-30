Ad

Jigawa State governor, Umar Namadi has issued employment letters to 3,143 permanent teachers and 2,445 others in the state.

At the distribution of the job offers held at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle Dutse, Namadi said the mass employment was part of his plan to implement his 12-point agenda.

He said no government policy can be fully and effectively implemented without enough trained and capable manpower.

“Our 12-point agenda designed to make Jigawa State great included access to quality education for all children in the state. To achieve this, we must bridge our teachers gap; that is why we employ this number now, and we will continue to do this until we have a teacher in every classroom.

“In pursuing our goals of access to basic healthcare services for all citizens, tackling the high rate of child and maternal mortality, and creating a healthy and happy society, we sent over 120 students to study medicine in Cyprus and India, launched the construction of the N5.5 billion School of Nursing and Midwifery, and now issued employment letters to 1,005 health workers, including doctors and junior staff.

“Agriculture is one of the key sectors in our 12-point agenda, designed to provide employment, alleviate poverty, attain food security, build a resilient and sustainable economic development.

Ad More Details

“Promoting the use of modern farming technology and making modern farm implements available and affordable to farmers are indispensable in achieving the goals. In view of that, today, we are presenting an offer of employment to 1,440 temporary agricultural extension workers under our programme known as J-Agro,” Governor Namadi stated.

The chairman of Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Haruna Musa, said the teachers who served as temporary teachers for two years were observed to be suitable for permanent and pensionable jobs after passing the examination.

“All the 3,143 teachers were recruited based on merit, and we are assured that all of them are capable and they will give sound knowledge to our children,” he said.

However, he told the newly recruited staff that the board would keep monitoring them and would not hesitate to sack anyone who failed to abide by the employment rules as stated in the offer of employment.