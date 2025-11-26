Panic gripped passers-by and some students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, after a sizeable quantity of bullets fell from a moving commercial vehicle in Samaru area along the Zaria–Funtua highway on Tuesday.

The incident was disclosed by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, in a post on his verified X angle on Wednesday, accompanied by a video showing the spilled ammunition on the highway.

According to Makama, the bullets fell down directly in front of ABU Zaria’s main gate from a passenger bus heading towards Katsina State, causing apprehension among pedestrians and motorists in the area.

The short video shows a group of bystanders attempting to gather the bullets and move them away from the middle of the road.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Musa, said the bullets suddenly fell from the speeding vehicle.

“We suddenly saw the bullets drop from the bus as it sped past the gate. Before people could understand what happened, the vehicle had already disappeared,” he said.

Musa added that some bystanders quickly gathered the ammunition and alerted security operatives stationed nearby.

Another witness, a student who requested anonymity, described the incident as “strange and frightening,” noting that many people feared the ammunition might have been intended for armed groups operating in parts of Kaduna and Katsina States.

Makama also revealed that security personnel later arrived at the scene and recovered the ammunition.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities were yet to issue any official statement on the incident or confirm the destination of the vehicle.