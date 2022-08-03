Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the posting of five newly appointed commissioners in his cabinet.

They are Hon. Dahiru Yusuf Yabo (Water Resources); Hon. Akibu Dalhatu (Information and Orientation) and overseer of the ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

The rest are Hon. Bashir Muhammad Lambara (Solid Minerals); Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Dange (Social Welfare) and Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Hausawa (Home Affairs).

The governor also gave portfolios to the following, Hon. Salihu Maidaji (Works); Hon. Bashir Gidado (Commerce and Trade Development); Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga (Lands and Housing); Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu (Local Government and Community Development) and Hon. Usman Suleiman Dan Madamin Isa (Religious Affairs).

Hon. Isa Bajini Galadanchi is now in charge of Rural Development; Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad, Careers and Security Matters; Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Higher Education; Hon. Hassan Muhammad Maccido, Budget and Economic Planning; Hon. Ali Inname, Health and Overseer Ministry of Finance while Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandin Mahe, is now Commissioner for Energy and Petroleum Resources; and Overseer Ministry for Environment.