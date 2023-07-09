Yari Wasn’t Arrested For Refusing To Pick Tinubu’s Call, Says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that a former Zamfara State governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, was not arrested by the Secret Police for allegedly refusing to pick President Bola Tinubu’s phone call as reported by a section of the media.

This is even as the DSS denied reports of storming the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to cart away certain files indicting President Bola Tinubu and his aides.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, while making the clarifications in a statement on Sunday, said, “The Service ordinarily would not have responded to these inaccuracies but for the fickle minded and vulnerable persons as well as the unsuspecting public that may take the lies for facts.