The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to shun the LGBT accord which will legalise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) in Nigeria.

The group who stated this on Saturday, noted that western countries under the aegis of the EU-ACP have been putting Nigeria under pressure to join countries that legalise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) relationships.

MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola said, “This has always been the goal of globalization from the onset. We reject this concept. It is evil, immoral, luciferous and abominable. It is also against the order of nature. Allah created all in pairs of the opposite sex.

According to him, “How can life continue if we turn it to same sex?

“Any agreement signed with the Satanic LGBT group will contravene Nigeria’s Anti-Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act of 2013. This law was designed to protect morality and sanity in the Nigerian society. We endorse this law and we assert that it must remain sacrosanct.

“Prophet Lut (peace be upon him) clearly condemned homosexualism when he said, ‘Do you lustfully approach men instead of women? No, you are an ignorant people’ (Glorious Qur’an 27:56).

He added that, “Homosexuality is straight from the pit of hell as far as Nigerian traditional practices are concerned. Nothing like it has surfaced in our history. Our ancestors were conscious of an almighty creator who arranged nature with divine wisdom, pairing masculine with feminine. They never permitted any pollution or deviation”.