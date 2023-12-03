People of the North Central have expressed displeasure with the inability of the President Bola Tinubu administration to appoint people from the area in government establishments. This is in spite of producing the third highest number of over 1. 7 million votes in the presidential election that gave Tinubu the presidency, only after the South West and North West.

According to the director general and national coordinator of the North Central Development Initiative (NCDI), Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, who spoke on behalf of the region at the weekend, the region and its people have been seriously neglected by the current federal administration in appointments and other actions and they are not amused.

Comrade Otigba who spoke in Abuja said they wanted President Tinubu to be fair to the region, especially in areas of appointment of heads of government ministries, departments and agencies and the service chiefs, because the North Central worked very hard for his victory.

He said the region has none or very poor representation in the leadership of the National Assembly, APC national leadership, ministerial appointments and the MDAs.

He added that they were not unmindful of the appointment of Senator George Akume as secretary to the government of the federation, but only Akume’s position cannot be enough for the entire region.

Otigba then appealed to President Tinubu to consider more appointments for the North Central in the spirit of fairness and reward for hard work. He reminded the president that government agencies like NIMASA, APA, NNPC Limited, BCDA, SEC, FERMA, NEMA, RMAFC, NPC, PSC, still exist for North Central appointees to head, as with people from other regions.

He appealed to the APC under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to take steps to compensate the North Central and urged Vice President Kashim Shettima, chief of staff Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and first lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to intervene in the anomalies and support the president in doing justice to the region and its people.