We all know at least one person who always looks put together and simply fabulous. No matter the season, the weather or the time, they look chic and fashionable. What is their secret? How do they do it?

As you’re aware, your clothes can affect your mindset and change your self-perception.

However, dressing with confidence is not always about wearing the trendiest and most fashionable

outfits. It’s about feeling good in your clothes and being self-assured in all situations. Also, remember that not all trends are for everyone, meaning that some trends may suit you while others won’t. Therefore, it’s best to find your style and express your best self, regardless of where you are in your style journey

Looking stylish may not be as hard as you think! Here are six simple fashion tips to help you look and feel your best:

Reorganise Your Closet

Don’t be afraid to reinvest in what you already own. Dressing fashionably does not have to be expensive. Sometimes, a simple closet clean-out and organization can help spark your creative fashion sense.

Reorganising your closet can be a great way to remind yourself of what clothing you already have. Knowing your wardrobe inside and out makes planning and picking out outfits much easier.

If your closet is a chaotic disaster, you’re more likely to just grab the first shirt you see than to sift through the mess to find a stylish outfit.

With an organised, clean closet, you will feel refreshed and inspired every time you go to get dressed.

Invest In Good Quality Clothes

It is no secret that good quality clothes often look better than cheap clothes. A simple well-made white tee can make you look more put together than an extravagant dress bought from a lower-end fast fashion retailer. While fast fashion can certainly be great for buying trendy items that won’t be in style long, investing in good quality pieces is essential for building a capsule wardrobe.

Don’t just buy clothes because they are cheap. Build your wardrobe with quality fashion pieces. Good quality basics are essential closet staples. Mixing and matching your basics is an amazing styling secret.

Accessorise

Accessories can really enhance your look and elevate your outfit to the next level. There are a ton of different ways to accessorize your outfits. From a designer bag to a trendy hat to a piece of custom jewelry, use accessories to transform your look from great to amazing

Accessories are also a fantastic way to experiment with new trends. Maybe you love the look of neon orange but aren’t ready to commit to a full orange outfit yet. Try adding a fun, bright-colored purse or necklace to your outfit for now.

Dress For Your Body Type

All bodies are beautiful. However, not all clothes are meant for all bodies. Wear clothes that best suit and fit your body type. Don’t hide your body in clothes that aren’t your proper size. Show off what you have and wear your fashion proudly! Every person’s body is different and everyone has different features that they like to show off – dress in what looks best for you and what makes you feel comfortable.

The latest fashion trends used to just be made for thin women who could rock a size 0. Fortunately, times have changed. There are now body-positive fashion lines out there to help you wear what you want and what looks best on your body, no matter your size.

Let Your Personality Show

While you shouldn’t be afraid to try new trends, don’t be so obsessed with dressing “trendy” that you lose yourself. Wear what you love and what you feel best in. We’re all unique and our style can be a great way to show that off.

Incorporate items that really highlight your personality and identity. If you are a proud student, rock a sweatshirt with your school logo, if you are a proud army mom, wear a shirt that shows that. Don’t be afraid to express your unique self.

Confidence Is Key

You’ve heard it a million times. When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you look good! How you dress can directly affect your happiness day-to-day.

When getting dressed in the morning, make sure you are paying attention not only to how you look but how you feel. If an outfit does not make you feel amazing and confident, don’t wear it! When you feel your best, you truly shine on the outside. The best outfit any person can wear is confidence and there is nothing more beautiful than that!

When it comes to being fashionable and stylish, don’t overcomplicate it. Use your wardrobe to empower yourself. Wear what makes you happy and wear it confidently!