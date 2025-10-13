Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, have celebrated the second birthday of their twins with a private party in Atlanta, United States.

Advertisement

The couple, who welcomed the twins in October 2023, hosted close family members and friends to a low-key celebration that featured games, colourful decorations, and fun activities for the children.

Videos shared on social media by Davido’s personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, on Sunday, showed highlights from the event, including varieties of meals, games, and cheerful moments among guests. Israel captioned the clips, “My Oga’s very lowkey two years birthday party for the twins 12/10/2025.”

Advertisement

The celebration came weeks after Davido gifted Chioma a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and months after their lavish white wedding in Miami, which attracted several high-profile guests from Nigeria and abroad.

The couple, who have largely kept the twins’ faces away from the public, continued to draw admiration from fans who described them as one of Nigeria’s most loved celebrity families.