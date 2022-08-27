Nigerian singer and music producer, Eaziflow, has dropped his first single of the year 2022 titled, ‘Kotu Mame’ (Go Low).

The latest single was sequel to the successful release and growth of his two debut singles ‘Tabanan’ and ‘E Dey Shake’ in 2021.

Born December 8, 2000, Williams Daniel Ebuka, popularly known as Eaziflow and King Tabanan, had took to his verified Instagram page on August 15, 2022 to announce the planned release of his latest single ‘Kotu Mame’, which was officially released on on Saturday, August 26, 2022 under his record label, Tabanan Records.

‘Kotu Mame’ is an afro-dancehall song that would hit the streets of Nigeria and its heart (Lagos) in no time.

The new single ‘Kotu Mame’ was produced, mixed and mastered by Icepondis.