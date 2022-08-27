In this piece, ABDULLAHI OLESIN outlines efforts geared towards the prevention of flooding in Ilorin and the riverine communities in Kwara State by both the state government and the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

There is renewed efforts by the Kwara State government and the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to prevent the occurrence of flooding in Ilorin, the state capital and the riverine communities in the northern axis of the state.

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that over the years flood occasioned by heavy downpour and discharged water from the hydro- electric dams in Kwara and neighbouring Niger State had led to loss of multi- million farmlands, lives and other properties.

Most times in the past, the heavy flooding in some parts of Ilorin and riverine communities in Edu, Patigi and Moro local government areas in Kwara north, totally submerged residential buildings, thereby forcing the inhabitants of the areas to relocate from their communities.

Though, the state government had always advised residents leaving in flood prone areas to relocate before the commencement of the rainy season, such advice was always turned deaf ears to by the residents who are unwilling to relocate from their ancestral homes.

Since the beginning of this year’s rainy season,no part of the State has witnessed flooding, even though the riverine communities in Moro, Edu and Patigi local government areas are prone to flooding.However, the state government has put in place some measures to prevent flooding in the state.

While the state government has embarked on enlightenment programmes on the need for residents not to dump refuse in drainages so as to ensure free flow of water when it rains, the HYPPADEC on Wednesday flagged off a N212m erosion control projects in Patigi in the northern axis of the state..

As part of the safety measures, the government also advised residents of riverine communities to relocate to a more safer places in order to safe lives and property in the event there is incidence of flooding in the areas.

And in Ilorin, the state capital, the government has embarked on the evacuation of debris from drainages and as well intensify work on the dredging of the Asa River to prevent it from overfloating its banks whenever it rains.

The state commissioner for Environment, Mrs Remilekun Banigbe said the government would not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to prevent flooding and as well mitigate its effects in every part of the state.

The commisssioner appealed to residents to stop the unacceptable habit of dumping refuse inside the gutter during the rain.

“It is not uncommon during the rainy seasons seeing people dumping their garbages around these drainage system. Where do these stuffs go to? They block our drainages, the drainages get silted up. At the end of the day, they pile up somewhere and this in turn hinders the flow of water which could eventually lead to flooding,” Banigbe stated.

For its part, HYPPADEC has embarked on the construction of 570 metre drainage, dykes, erosion control works at the Patigi General Hospital in the Patigi local government area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of the commission, Abubakar Yelwa , said that the commission

has, as a special area of concern, tackling of ecological problems, especially, prevention and control of flood and other environmental hazards.

Yelwa, who said that the Patigi projects are of strategic importance to the commission, added that lack of drainages and dykes has multiple inherent negative effects.

“It results not only to flooding (which in turn could lead to loss of lives and properties and spread of diseases), but it also reverses government’s efforts especially in terms of infrastructural development.

“Among other things, for example, it causes deterioration of roads and other critical infrastructure like the General Hospitals, Patigi. The importance of this project can, therefore, not be overemphasized.

“This is more so because the environmental hazards about to be tackled possess threats and causes distress not only to the inhabitants of the residential areas around the General Hospital, but also to the multiple patients from the neighbouring communities in Kwara as well as Niger and Kogi States.

“It should however be stated that drainages/dykes hardly endure without proper maintenance. One of the major challenges that governments face in terms of infrastructural development is in the tendency of people to reverse the efforts, either through lack of maintenance or even through outright abuse and destruction.

“It is common in Nigeria to see people dumping refuse in drainages. This is highly uncalled for. I, therefore, charge all members of this community to contribute their respective quotas towards ensuring good maintenance of the drainage system,” Yelwa added.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of the area, the Etsu Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, urged HYPPADEC to intervene in the poor road infrastructure traversing the community.

The monarch, who said that the commission’s intervention with support of the state government would help to reduce the suffering of the people, added that the roads are dilapidated and dangerous to travel on.

He said that the area also lack electricity supply, adding that not every member of the community could afford electric supply through solar power project.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Kayode Alabi, appreciated HYPPADEC for keying in to government’s efforts in reclaiming environment from imminent land degradation.

The governor, who suggested interventions such as tree planting campaign – for afforestation, said that trees would break heavy wind and reduce heavy flows of water during precipitations that wash away the soils and leading to gully erosions.

“Erosions, land degradations, deforestation, et al are among the major environmental issues affecting our State in recent times. The issues are caused and accelerated largely due to human factors (ranging from excessive wood logging for commercial purposes, charcoal production and so on) and of course other natural factors like climate change and global warming.

“Within year 2020 till now our government has intervened in different environmental management activities ranging from advocacies and sensitizations across the State – also on radio and television stations, dredging and building of embankments – for flood and erosion control in some parts of the State – including the Capital, massive tree planting exercises and afforestation campaign across the State, partnerships with relevant Civil Society/Non-Governmental Organizations and many more,” the governor stated.