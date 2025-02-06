As skin cancer cases surge among persons with albinism in Bayelsa, the Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN), Bayelsa State Chapter, has sounded the alarm over a growing health emergency. Marking the 2025

World Cancer Day with the theme “United by Unique,” the association joined millions worldwide in calling for immediate intervention to prevent more preventable deaths.

However, there are deep concerns over the daily struggles persons with albinism face, particularly their vulnerability to extreme sunlight exposure, which significantly increases the risk of skin cancer.

Despite years of advocacy, the plight of persons with albinism has been largely ignored by the government and relevant agencies.

The Bayelsa State chairperson of the Albinism Association of Nigeria, Mrs Ogbogene Joy, has revealed that in 2024 alone, two of its members lost their lives to skin cancer, a tragedy they say could have been prevented with proper healthcare support. She stated that many of their members, especially those in remote riverine areas, lack access to essential information and resources to protect themselves from excessive sun exposure.

“For many of our members, working under the scorching sun is not a choice but a necessity for survival. Even though they are aware of the dangers, poverty leaves them with no alternatives, making them more vulnerable to skin cancer.”

In a statement on Tuesday, Ogbogene emphasized that persons with albinism require urgent government intervention, including access to sunscreen, protective clothing, and regular skin cancer screenings.

She also called for including albinism-related health concerns in government healthcare programs such as the Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS).

She further appealed for legislative support to develop policies that cater to the health and welfare of persons with albinism and urged the state government, local government councils, corporate organisations, and international bodies to collaborate on long-term solutions, including research and improved healthcare services.

Ogbogene highlighted the need for public awareness campaigns, particularly in remote communities, to educate people about albinism and the importance of skin protection. She stressed that lack of knowledge continues to expose many persons with albinism to preventable health risks.

The chairperson also proposed strategic partnerships with international organizations and research institutions to support the development of effective, long-term strategies for tackling skin cancer within the albinism community. “Only a united front from the government, stakeholders, and the public can change the narrative,” she said.