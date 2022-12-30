The Lagos State government, on Friday, filed a murder charge against ASP Drambi Vandi, the Police officer, who allegedly shot and killed a lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, on Sunday, December 25, 2022 in Lagos.

The charge, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, reads that “You ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

Also on Friday, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), appeared before a Lagos State Chief Magistrate’s Court in Yaba to obtain a remand order to further detain the suspect pending the conclusion of investigation into the case.

Onigbanjo applied for the remand of the suspect in pursuance of Section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Lagos AG informed Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun, that the basis for the remand was to allow the Police to conclude its investigations into the matter.

After listening to Onigbanjo, the Magistrate granted the request for remand and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Jide Martins, for legal advice.

The court then adjourned the matter to January 30, 2023, to await the legal advice.