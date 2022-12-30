The deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has denied knowledge of having any discussion with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zonal vice chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, that Governor Godwin Obaseki collected $300,000.00 from him (Shaibu) to settle issues of the party’s governorship ticket in the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the State.

Recall that Chief Orbih had hosted some PDP chieftains in his palatial country home in Ogbonna, Etsako Central local government area of the State, where he revealed such discussion.

Orbih had challenged the governor in the presence of his deputy and some topshots of the party during a peace parley held in Benin City, but Governor Obaseki denied making any such demand of money from anyone.

Also, in a statement, the deputy governor said the allegation by Orbih was absolutely false, urging that the insinuations be disregarded.

He said, “It has come to my attention that the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Osi Orbih, has made an absolutely false allegation purporting that I had given the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the sum of $300,000 to hand over to Orbih as part of some sort of political settlement regarding the Edo State chapter of the PDP.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“I want to state without equivocation that no such transaction ever occurred. It even betrays reasons that I, as Deputy Governor, would have to send the State Governor, my boss, on an errand to hand money to a party leader. It is an aberration of the highest proportion that deserves no contemplation.”

Shaibu added, “I, therefore, condemn the rumour in its entirety and urge that the insinuations be disregarded as it has no basis in facts.”