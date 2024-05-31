Ad

The federal government has inaugurated the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and Digital Resource Centre (DRC) to boost the implementation of smart education in Nigeria.

The minister of education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, commissioned the project in Kado, Abuja, yesterday.

Mamman said the centre was designed to enhance the provision of smart teaching and learning environments for teachers and students.

The minister noted that over 10,000 teachers and educators have received various forms of training at the Digital Resource Centre in preparation for the full launch of the 37 smart schools built by the federal government through UBEC across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

Mamman asserted that the centre is second to none in the world. According to him, there could not have been a better time to develop digital technology in education than now, especially as the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is looking at building vocational institutions across the country.

Ad More Details

Earlier, the commission‘s executive secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, said establishing the centre marks a milestone for Nigeria‘s quest for digital education.

„UBEC has the mandate to coordinate quality education in Nigeria through innovation like establishing the Digital Resource Centre that employs the power of technology for education. This is to ensure that students and teachers have access to digital tools in a globalised world.“

He noted that the whole idea is to provide users with high-digital-quality content to bridge the gap between traditional and modern learning.

„We envisage a future where every Nigerian child has access to quality education,“ he said.