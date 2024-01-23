The Federal Government has stressed the crucial role of a smart national transport databank in driving the development and modernization of Nigeria’s transportation sector.

Minister of Transportation, Saidu Alkali, expressed this view at a stakeholders’ engagement forum on the Smart National Transport Databank (NTD) organised by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NIIT) in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the minister, the NTD will revolutionise the country’s transportation landscape by harnessing the power of data to drive efficiency, improve planning, and foster synergy across all modes of transport.

He added that the NTD will also serve as a central hub, collecting and storing real-time data from across the entire transportation network – roads, railways, air routes, and waterways, noting that the information will empower authorities to make informed decisions based on concrete insights, rather than relying on guesswork.

He stated, “This stakeholders’ engagement, which focuses on the strategic importance of Smart National Transport Databank, is a fundamental factor for the development of the National Transport System.

“The objective of this engagement is to guide the way towards an effective and efficient transport data collection and management system in the country.

“Similarly, it will sensitise stakeholders on the need and importance of transport data for national planning, improved policy formulation and synergy in the transport sector, as well as facilitating economic growth and development.

“As you are aware, data management on the international scene is becoming increasingly complex, in view of globalisation and the emergence of new technology defined by the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the decision-making process.

“Thus, reviewing the existing transport data collection and management system in the country, as well as developing an institutional framework for regular collection and analysis of transport data is essential to national development.”

Dr. Bayero Salihu, the Director General/Chief Executive of NITT, stressed the need for more collaboration, particularly with the private sector, to effectively drive the initiative.

He noted that the Smart Transport Databank project would yield significant returns on investment due to the high demand for transportation services in the country.

He added, “However, the Smart Transport Databank infrastructure is capital-intensive and requires state-of-the-art technologies. The public sector alone cannot cope with the required capital outlay to achieve the project for the whole nation in view of competing demands of resources from other sectors of the National Economy.

“This, therefore, calls for collaboration and cross-pollination of ideas and material resources. It was this that motivated the institutes to look for investors through a Public Private Partnership (PPP), as enshrined in relevant laws of the federation.”