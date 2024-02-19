Veteran musician and rapper, Eedris AbdulKareem, has berated Burnaboy for his attack on him, especially his previous health challenge, saying the Grammy award winner will hear from him through a diss song titled, ‘Essay To Burnaboy’ in the next two weeks.

Eedris, who went through a kidney transplant surgery procedure two years ago, and had gone underground in the music industry since then, responded to Burnaboy via his Instagram handle, @abdulkareemeedris, saying: “Wishing me dead or any other person is saddening and disappointing. Making fun of my health crisis and blaming people that helped to keep me alive is very shameful. Threatening my life is a different ball game but for you to play God? That’s the most nauseating prank of all times.”

Recall that Eedris and Burnaboy had a spat on Saturday on social media following the release of a teaser podcast recording featuring Eedris AbdulKareem. Eedris had responded to Burna Boy’s earlier outburst that no Nigerian artiste supported him early in his career as he was a lone ranger and a self-made artiste.

The veteran singer known for his hit song, ‘Nigeria Jagajaga’, released in 2006, which pitched him against the then President Olusegun Obasanjo, stated at the Honest Bunch Podcast hosted by Nedu that Burnaboy’s utterance was a ‘stupid talk’.

“You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk,” Abdulkareem said in the viral podcast clip.

But, reacting, the ‘African Giant’ album owner, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, in a now-deleted post shared via his verified X handle, said he did not blame Eedris Abdulkareem for his outburst against him but the people who donated money to settle his hospital bills when he underwent a kidney transplant in 2022.

Burna Boy said he wished Eedris Abdulkareem could privileged to be in a place where they can both meet so that they would settle their scores physically, suggesting a physical duel.

Responding in Pidgin English, Burnaboy wrote on X: “Abdul Kareem abi wettin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey, make we use mistake jam.”

However, speaking further on Burna’s response, 50-year-old Eedris said: “Now, Conscientious Nigerians and the general public are weighing into the matter and you instantly deleted your demonic prayers for me.

“I’ll reply through the only medium that I have …and that is music. So I LL be dropping my heartfelt response via a Single aptly named: Essay To Burnaboy’ in a fortnight. Stay tuned for that. No man be God.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have to taken to social media to add their voices to the the spat between both famous singers, with majority of them accusing Burna Boy of disrespect and pride.

Tunde Ologe, a celebrity and popular entrepreneur in entertainment circles berated 32-year-old Burna Boy, for his offensive comment and response to veteran singer, Eedris AbdulKareem’s reaction to his assertion that no Nigerian music artiste helped him in his career.

Ologe noted that it’s quite insulting for a man like Burna Boy who obviously had gotten support from the media and practitioners in the Nigerian music space, adding that Buena Boy’s utterance, though now deleted, reeks of arrogance.

“Burna Boy deserves to give Eedris Remedies respect because he has been in the industry before him. Burna Boy was eight years old when Eedris AbdulKareem was already in the group remedies performing and having shows. So he should show much respect and not condemn him based on his health status – which is very bad from Burna Boy.”