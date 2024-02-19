To help business owners protect their businesses and mitigate against losses that can occur from fire outbreaks and burglary incidents, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, will hold a free Fire and Burglary Insurance webinar.

The webinar held on February 23, 2024, will help business owners gain useful insights and get equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect their assets effectively.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, stated that, “as a business owner, we know so much effort is put into seeing one’s business blossom. Imagine having to suffer losses due to fire outbreaks and burglary incidents, leading to financial setbacks and disruptions. It is better left imagined than experienced.”

Speaking on why participants should attend the webinar on Zoom themed ‘Fire and Burglary Insurance – The ultimate game changer for your business in 2024.

executive, Stanbic IBTC Brokers, Anselem Igbo said, participants will get expert guidance from seasoned insurance professionals who understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in safeguarding against fire and burglary risks.

Igbo said: “participants who take advantage of the Fire and Burglary Insurance webinar will learn how to conduct thorough risk assessment for their business premises, identifying potential vulnerabilities and implementing preventative measures. They will also get to understand how to navigate the claims process with ease, ensuring prompt reimbursement in the event of a fire or burglary incident.”

Igbo encouraged business owners to seize the opportunity to register for the webinar to be held in February, as the session promises to be very insightful.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is a duly registered and licensed Insurance Brokerage firm transacting business as Insurance Brokers, Risk Management Consultants, and Claims Service Experts. As insurance professionals with a vast knowledge of the workings of the insurance market, the company partners with reputable insurance companies and negotiates the best rate and most suitable insurance cover for individual and corporate clients.