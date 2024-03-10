The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned yet another mass abduction of pupils in Sokoto State by bandits.

The abduction followed the previous ones in Borno and Kaduna States within one week, which the Speaker also condemned in strong terms.

Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, noted that no Nigerian should be in captivity, and charged the military and other security agencies to go after the abductors and rescue the victims.

“We must collectively rise to the occasion and stem the tide of abductions, especially of women and children, at a time when the government is making efforts to address the high rate of out-of-school children.

“The schools must be safe for our children. Our security agencies need to act fast,” Abbas said.

About 15 pupils were reportedly abducted from an Islamic school in Gidan Bakuso, Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Saturday.