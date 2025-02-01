Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, has said Governor Ahmad Aliyu has approved the purchase and distribution of JAMB/UTME and DE PINS/Forms to qualified indigenes for the 2025/2026 session.

He said the Forms/PINs will be distributed free of charge to all residents of the state’s 23 local government areas.

According to a statement issued by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bello Sodangi, the Governor has also approved the payment of online registration fees for the beneficiaries.

The gesture aims to enable less privileged citizens to gain admission into Nigerian Universities and other Tertiary Institutions across the country.

These PINs will be distributed at the 23 Local Government Secretariats in the State. All interested and qualified candidates should go to their Local Government Secretaries to collect and fill out the data forms.

The exercise will be held under the supervision of the State Ministry for Higher Education.

However, the Ministry calls on all interested candidates to produce their profile codes by texting “NIN space followed by Eleven digits of National Identification Number(NIN) and send it to 55019” as part of the requirements needed in this year’s exercise.

Only candidates with the Profile Code and five credits or above, including Math and English, would benefit from the gesture.

The Ministry is, therefore, calling upon all the candidates to justify the gesture and read hard for the success of their examinations.

The Ministry calls on all the stakeholders to cooperate to the maximum for the exercise to succeed.