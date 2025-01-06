The Sokoto State Government has assured the victims of the recent fire outbreak at Kara market in the state of support while also expressing condolences to the affected traders.

About 50 shops were affected in the inferno that also destroyed 132 grinding machines and significant quantities of food items, including rice, millet, and beans estimated at millions of naira.

Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, who visited the scene of the incident to sympathise with the victims, announced that the government would set up a committee to assess the damage and identify measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Gobir emphasised the importance of taking precautions during the harmattan season, which increases the risk of fire outbreaks, assuring victims that the government would provide support once the committee submits its report.

The fire had a significant impact on local businesses, affecting both indigenous and non-indigenous traders.

Chairman of the Grinders Association, Malam Yakubu Bello, confirmed that the destruction was substantial, especially with the loss of grinding machines vital to market operations.

The Chairman of the Youth Traders Association, Alhaji Bashar Nuhu, thanked the deputy governor for his visit and appealed for government support, noting that young traders were significantly affected by the fire incident.