The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alh. Saka Isau (SAN).

Isau, a stalwart of the PDP died on Saturday and was buried on Sunday at his Agba Dam area, GRA, residence in Ilorin, the state capital.

The PDP in a statement signed by its state publicity secretary, Olusegun Adewara, and made available to LEADERSHIP on Monday, described Isau as a man of immense integrity, whose life was dedicated to serving humanity and advancing the interests of his community and Kwara State.

“The late Alhaji Saka Isau (SAN) was a distinguished legal luminary and politician whose unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and service left an indelible mark on Adewole community and Kwara state at large.

“His passing is a huge loss not only to the PDP family but to the entire state. The people of Adewole and Kwara State will sorely miss his statesmanly contributions, wisdom, and humility,” the party said.

The party commiserated with the family of the deceased, the Adewole community, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Kwara State Chapter; and all those whose lives were positively impacted by the deceased’s exemplary life.

“We urge his family, associates, and the people of Kwara to take solace in the impactful life he lived, his numerous accomplishments in the legal profession, and his dedication as a distinguished public servant

“The party prays Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” it added.