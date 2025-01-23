The Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry, constituted in October 2023 to investigate the government of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has ended its public hearing.

Making his presentation before the commission, Lead counsel to the Commission Hassan Liman (SAN) said the whole process was not initiated to molest, embarrass or disparage former Governor Tambuwal’s personality, but to investigate his stewardship, which is an acceptable practice.

But worried by the non-appearance of the former governor to respond as witness in some of the memos, the commission’s counsel, Liman (SAN) said, “May I urge with respect that memos number 002, 003, 004,005, 007,008, 009, 010 in which the former governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is listed as witness that was adjourned on three occasions be bound by whatever will be the finding of the commission.”

While saying that the commission is simply an inquiry that does not involve prosecution or punishment, Liman said no witness is bound by the law to appear before it to testify.

“As the commission is a simple inquiry of fact finding of what happened to certain properties of Sokoto State when Aminu Waziri Tambuwal held sway as the governor between 2015 to 2023.

“I, therefore, urge this commission that has given ample opportunity to witness number 1, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to appear and testify before it and having been represented by counsels throughout the proceedings, it shows clearly that he has no interest in coming to testify.

“Finally, I am urging this honourable commission to bring to an end its sitting by declaring formally and closing the public hearing of all inquiries so that it can retire, write its report and submit the same to the government that constituted it,” Liman SAN advised.

In his defence, Barrister Nuhu Adamu argued that the former governor holds the commission in high esteem, which explains why his counsel is always available or represented at all commission sittings.

Barrister Adamu recalled that former Governor Tambuwal appeared before the state Judicial Commission of Inquiry in February 2024, accompanied by his legal team and former officials.

Delivering their short judgement after hearing from all counsels on the ground, the chairman of the commission, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, said, “Having spent over a year on the assignment with several adjournments, the commission can no longer grant a further adjournment.

“Despite section 7(d) of the commission’s establishment provisions empowering the commission to order an arrest of anybody who refuses to honour its invitation, we have, however, chosen not to do so.

“From the inception, the commission agreed to give former governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal time to come and testify after all witnesses. It has been granting a series of adjournments to accommodate his presence but can no longer grant any further.

“The commission, therefore, gives 14 days to any witness to submit his/her written response in respect of any memo and, such shall be replied within 10 days as the commission closes its sitting,” Justice Pindiga stated.