Despite the recent report in some parts of Nigeria that tanker explosions killed many people, Jalingo residents, particularly youths, were seen on Wednesday in their numbers, scooping for fuel in a tanker accident scene at Mile 6 market along Jalingo Numan road within the Taraba State capital.

The tanker, loaded with fuel, was involved in an accident at Mile 6 Roundabout, directly beside the market, at about 11:45 am.

Though most of the market men and women rushed to close their shops for fear of fire explosion, youths within the area were seen trooping out of their houses with cans and buckets, scooping for the fuel leaking out of the accident tanker.

It took the intervention of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), who drove to the accident scene to chase away the youths. However, many youths made away with hundreds of litters of the product before the NSCDC men arrived.

Some youths stationed drums a few meters away from the accident scene, where they were seen loading the fuel they scooped from the tanker.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the NSCDC Taraba State command, Mr Illia Samuel, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

He said the command urgently drafted its men to the accident scene at Mile 6 Roundabout to avert explosion and casualties.

“Immediately, we received information about the accident. The command drafted our men to the scene to avert any occurrences that could lead to casualties. We will ensure that the area is safe for both residents and travelers,” he said.