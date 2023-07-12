Sokoto PDP Closes Case At Tribunal

The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state has adjourned sitting to July 19, after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, closed thier testimonies.

This is after the tribunal under the chairmanship of Justice Haruna Mshelia, admitted in exhibits two letters on Sokoto state Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir’s, educational qualifications.

The exhibits admitted were from Sabon Birni Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) tendered by Mr Muyiwa Akinboro SAN, the led Counsel to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s 2023 Governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar.

Before the adjournment, the state party chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, led by Akinboro in his testimony said, he delegated some party members as agents and received reports on election violence and associated frauds which were compiled and submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant authorities.

Akinboro also presented the Head of Operations in INEC in Sokoto, Abdulmumini Usman, who produced some election documents in evidence.

The lead Respondents’ Counsel, Chief Jecob Ochidi SAN and the APC lead Council, Hassan Liman SAN objected to the admissibility of documents and further cross examined the witnesses.