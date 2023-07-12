WPHF, UN Women Empower Women, Girls With Rice, Cassava Milling Machines In N/ East

The Women Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), international non- governmental organisations ( INGOs ) have provided funding to Iwuese MCS, a cooperative operating in both Taraba and Adamawa States to equip women and girls with rice and cassava milling machines.

The gesture according to Executive Director Iwuese Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Ritdimwa Orga during the empowerment programme, was to enable the beneficiaries to establish their milling centres and enhance their economic independence.

She said the initiative also included comprehensive technical training on operating rice and cassava milling machines, adding that participants received training on various aspects of milling machine operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting to ensure proficiency in utilizing these machines effectively.

Orga said in addition to technical training, the women received training in business skills development, a key component needed by the women and girls in establishing and managing their milling centres successfully.

She said in a bid to achieve maximum community impact, the women and some men in the community were trained to become successful cassava stem (TME 419 variety) and Rice (Faro 52) seed entrepreneurs.

“By introducing improved and resilient varieties of rice seed and cassava stems, participants will have access to crops that are more resistant to diseases, pests, and environmental challenges. This not only enhances their yeild and productivity but also ensures the sustainability and profitability of their businesses and community at large.