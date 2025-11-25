Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina states Emergency Management Agencies, SEMAs, have taken significant steps to ensure the sustainability of emergency management systems in their states and across Nigeria.

During a two-day intensive training held in Sokoto and organized by LHI in partnership with Christian Aid Nigeria, participants from these states collaborated to develop strategies aimed at strengthening the operational longevity of SEMAs.

Advertisement

The group sessions, involving participants classified into three groups from the three states, focused on key pillars such as capacity building, funding consistency, inter-agency collaboration, community engagement, and governance frameworks.

The training emphasized the importance of continuous professional development for SEMA staff, regular disaster simulations, and robust public-private partnerships.

Advertisement

Effective disaster response, prevention, and mitigation depend on these sustained efforts, which also include empowering local communities and enhancing data-driven decision-making.

The collaborative approach demonstrated by the Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina SEMAs is a vital model for enhancing state-level emergency management sustainability, ensuring that communities are better protected against future disasters.

Officials and participants expressed optimism that the training’s outcomes will foster a culturally embedded resilience ethos, improve funding advocacy, and strengthen institutional frameworks, thus safeguarding Nigeria’s emergency management future.