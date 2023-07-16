Soldiers Arrest 12, Intercept Vessel Conveying Crude Oil 

Troops of Joint Task Force, South-South Operation Delta Safe have handed over 12 suspected oil thieves to the Delta state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

This was contained in a statement signed in Asaba, by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations in the 63 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Major Yahaya Kabara.

The report notes that the suspects were apprehended with a vessel by personnel of the Joint Task Force, operatives of TANTITA Security Services and officials of the NSCDC, while illegally conveying crude oil off the coast of Escravos.

The Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe, warned that the unit will not spare any individual or group caught in the act of crude oil theft, while assuring the general public of adequate protection in the area.