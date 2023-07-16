NDLEA Nabs Europe-bound Teenager With Drugs At Abuja Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 19-year-old student, Benjamin Nnamani Daberechi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja for attempting to export 7.2 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed in crayfish to Europe where he was going for undergraduate studies.

The teenage suspect was intercepted on Wednesday 12th July, during an outward clearance of passengers on Turkish Airlines flight TK 0624.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said, “while being interviewed by operatives, Daberechi claimed he was a student on his way to Cyprus for studies, but upon a thorough search of his luggage, he was found in possession of 7.2kg of whitish substance neatly concealed inside a sack of crayfish.

A field test of the substance however proved positive to Methamphetamine.”

Also, operatives of the Tincan Port command of the agency on Tuesday, 11th July intercepted 116.5kg consignment of Colorado, a strong strain of cannabis concealed in bags hidden in a heap of used vehicles parts on the floor of a container marked FCIU 8459700, bearing three units of used vehicles imported from Toronto, Canada.