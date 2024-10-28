The Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali mni has chaired the entry meeting of the Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons and Host Communities (SOLID) Project in the state.

The meeting which took place the SSG’s conference hall, Governor’s office Damaturu was attended by Commissioners, Special Advisers, ALGON Chairman, Heads of Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs), Civil Society Organisations, Traditional Rulers, representatives of the IDPs, CSOs among other stakeholders.

Wali, while delivering his welcome address, described the meeting as significant in the collective quest to tackle the challenges faced by IDPs and their host communities across the state.

The SSG who was also the chairman of the meeting said, “We gather here as leaders and partners, each playing a crucial role in shaping the future of the people most affected by protracted displacement.

“Our purpose today is not just to discuss the objectives of the SOLID Project but to ensure that we, as representatives of the government and communities, align our efforts in a coordinated, inclusive, and sustainable manner.

“As you are all aware, Yobe State has been at the forefront of addressing the impact of displacement caused by conflict and other crises.

“While we have made significant strides in supporting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and their host communities, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure that these vulnerable populations have access to basic services, economic opportunities, and sustainable livelihoods.

“The SOLID Project, with the support of the World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria, presents an important opportunity to contribute in addressing these challenges through targeted interventions in areas such as infrastructure development, livelihoods, social cohesion, and human capital investment,” the SSG said.

The Yobe State SOLID Project Coordinator, Mr. Suleiman Dauda has in a comprehensive presentation during the maiden meeting highlighted key aspects of the Project by conceptualizing its strategic importance.

Mr Dauda emphasized that the project will focus on improving access to basic services and economic opportunities for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and host communities, making a strategic shift from treating protracted displacement as a humanitarian crisis to focusing on long-term, inclusive development solutions.

He further said the measures outlined aligned with the Yobe State 2024 IDP policy.

“The SOLID Project will contribute significantly to Yobe State’s development agenda, particularly in Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by displacement.

“The project will support sustainable community development through key components such as infrastructure development in critical sectors like roads, water, healthcare, agriculture, and education. Additionally, livelihood support initiatives, including agriculture, entrepreneurship, and vocational skills, alongside human capital development in health, education, and youth empowerment, are central to the project.”

Mr Dauda stressed the need for leadership through the State Steering Committee and the need for coordination and collaboration among relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), as well as broad stakeholder engagement.