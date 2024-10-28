In its efforts to further boost economic activities through empowering people, the Yobe State government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation has signed a contract for the Procurement of 100 motorcycles and 80 Pick-up tricycles for distribution across the state.

The Commissioner of the ministry, Hon Aji Yerima Bularafa (Mal Terab of Gujba) has while speaking during signing of the contract agreement, expressed appreciation to governor Mai Mala Buni for his unwavering commitments to the welfare of the people.

Bularafa said the governor has since inception been prioritizing empowerment and employment generation describing it as key to postinsurgency recovery initiative after a decade long insurgency that crippled means of livelihood of the people across the state.

He said “It was through his visionary wisdom and passion for the improvement of the socio-economic status of his people that this Ministry was established during his first tenure in office.

“His Excellency Hon Mai Mala Buni has since then been supporting people through different empowerment initiatives which has been yielding positive results.”

The commissioner used the forum and called on the contractor to support the governor’s empowerment vision and progress by delivering the Items as specified in the contractual agreement and within the agreed time frame.