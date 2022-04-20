Governor of Anambra State Professor Chukwuma Soludo has appointed Mr Christian Aburime as his chief press secretary (CPS).

Other appointments made yesterday according to the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Sir Paul Nwosu, were Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, MD/CEO ICT Agency; Mr Chike Anyaonu MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Development Corporation; Mr Joe Anatune, MD/CEO Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency; Arch. Okey Ezeobi, GM/CEO Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement and Barr. Tochukwu Nweke, Special Adviser Legal.

Others included Dr Nelson Omenugha Special Adviser, Youth Empowerment Programme and Mr Bob-Manuel Udoku Special Adviser Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism. All the appointments takes immediate effect.