A late night fire has gutted a popular market located in Masaka, Karu local government of Nasarawa State.

The fire which broke late Friday night, sustained till early Saturday morning.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity while speaking to LEADERSHIP, simply described the incident as “crazy.”

According to her, “My sister has a shop in the market. We got to the market around 12:30 am when we got the call. We were there until 4 am this morning, and almost half of the market got burnt.”

Asked if the fire affected her shop, she, however, said no. “Thank God for the fire fighters that came to the rescue, if not, the entire market would have been completely burnt down.”