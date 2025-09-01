One of Nigeria’s foremost creative advertising agencies, SO&U, has been honoured with the Legacy Advertising Agency of the Year Award at the inaugural Brand Handlers Summit and Awards.

The company’s group managing director, Udeme Ufot, received the distinguished Legacy Award for Creative Advertising in Nigeria, underscoring his outstanding contributions to the growth and evolution of the nation’s marketing communications industry.

The dual recognition highlights both the institutional excellence of SO&U and the visionary leadership of Ufot, whose career spans decades of developing impactful campaigns, nurturing creative talent, and advancing standards across Nigeria’s advertising landscape.

Speaking on the recognition, Ufot expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Brand Handlers Summit and Awards while dedicating the recognition to SO&U’s clients, partners, and team members.

“These awards are not just a recognition of the work we do, but of the belief that creativity, innovation and integrity remain the foundation for building enduring brands. At SO&U, we remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks for advertising excellence in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

The Brand Handlers Summit and Awards, a premier platform for celebrating excellence in marketing and brand-building, acknowledged SO&U’s consistent impact on Nigeria’s advertising industry, citing its creative innovation, client service and contribution to shaping the narratives of brands across diverse sectors.