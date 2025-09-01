The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced a shift in the implementation date for its revised service fees, moving it from September to October 1, 2025.

This came as the second shift of the implementation of the price hike announced by the Commission in June this year and earlier scheduled to be implemented from August 15th. According to a public notice issued by the commission on Saturday, the decision was taken to allow more time for the full stabilization of its new Company Registration Portal (CRP).

Several Nigerians, who want to register new companies or file statutory documents have been complaining of glitches on the CAC portal.

The CAC stated that the shift in the date of the new fee implementation reflects its commitment to ensuring a seamless and efficient transition for its customers and stakeholders. The notice emphasised that the commission’s priority remains on optimising the performance of the new registration platform before introducing the revised charges.

The stabilisation process is expected to be completed before mid-September 2025.

By deferring the rollout of the new fee regime, the Commission said, it aims to deliver “optimum value” and ensure that businesses, investors, and the wider public experience a smooth transition.

The CAC added that it is working towards building a more intelligent, customer-centric registry aligned with global best practices. “The Commission sincerely appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation of our customers and other stakeholders during this critical phase of transformation. We remain fully committed to building an intelligent, customer-centric Registry that meets global standards,” the commission stated.

Announcing its first shift of the date from August 15 to September 1, the CAC had also cited its continuous efforts to ensure the smooth operation of its upgraded Company Registration Portal as the reason. It also noted that the shift was also in consideration of feedback from customers and stakeholders.

The Commission said, the move was part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, enhance efficiency, adding that, the move was part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, enhance efficiency, and adapt to current economic conditions.

It cited rising operational costs and broader economic pressures as key reasons for the adjustment.

According to the CAC, the fee adjustments are essential to maintain the pace of its ongoing digital transformation and to continue offering prompt, technology-driven services to its users.

It emphasised that the fee changes would be modest, competitive, and aligned with its strategy to strengthen the integrity of the Nigerian Corporate Registry and boost investor confidence..